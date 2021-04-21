MEXICO, Mo. -- Bella Falconer scored four goals for Hannibal in a 4-1 win over Kirksville on Wednesday at Kirksville High School.
Hannibal girls soccer head coach Eric Hill said Falconer stays with it until scoring opportunities come her way.
"I think she was getting frustrated early on (because) she just wasn't getting any space," Hill said. "They were just kind of surrounding her with players. The girls continued to play well tonight and kind of got things started when Katie (Greening) sent in a nice corner kick."
The first half was scoreless for the first 28 minutes until Falconer scored off an assist by Greening's corner kick.
Hannibal would take a 1-0 lead to halftime with defensive play dominating the first half.
"(Hart) did make a couple of saves, but for the most part the ball was kind of kept in the midfield or our offensive half," Hill said. "I thought our defense played really well. Any chances that (Kirksville) did have ... we just kept their girls on the outside and didn't let them get into the middle or get any real threatening chances."
The Pirates would put the game away in the second half, with Falconer scoring three of her four goals after halftime.
Falconer's first second half goal was scored from an assist by Sadie Stine in the 52nd minute.
Falconer then added two more goals later in the second half from assists by Gracie Martin and Greening. Greening had two assists for the game.
"(Falconer) had four goals but she had four assists as well on it," Hill said. "So it was nice to see the ball being moved around as well as it was tonight."
Kirksville scored its only goal with about a minute remaining in the game.
Hannibal is now on a nine-game winning streak after starting the season out 0-3.
"I think a big part of it is just having everybody in the right positions and the girls are coming out and playing really well," Hill said. "I don't see anything special that we are doing as a coaching staff. The girls are just playing really well."
The Hannibal junior varsity team played to a scoreless tie with Kirksville after the varsity game.
Hannibal (9-3) will host Quincy Notre Dame on Friday at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex, with game time at 6:30 p.m.
Hill said Hannibal will need to play hard for the entire 80 minutes to be successful on Friday.
"We are going to have to be ready to play an aggressive and physical team," Hill said. "It's going to be early in the season for (QND because) they are a team that got started late."