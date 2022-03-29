Falconer Han v West.jpg

File photo of Hannibal forward Bella Falconer (8) settling the ball between two Westminster defenders during Pirates match against the Wildcats in Quincy on Saturday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal senior forward Bella Falconer had her A game going in Tuesday's road matchup against Marshall.

Falconer scored four goals to help give Hannibal a 5-1 win over Marshall.

Hannibal struck first when Falconer scored a goal of an assist by senior defender Katie Greening. Falconer followed that with a goal assisted by freshman midfielder Macy Behrens to extend the lead to 2-0.

Marshall scored its only goal on a penalty kick in the 40th minute of the first half, and Hannibal would enter halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Falconer opened up the second half with another goal, with Greening getting her second assist of the game.

Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored an unassisted goal and Falconer then scored her fourth goal of the game, unassisted.

The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Marshall 2-0 with goals from Hannah Otten and Gracie Tharp. The JV team is now 1-1-1.

Hannibal (3-2, 2-0) will host Moberly (2-1) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

