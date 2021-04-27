HANNIBAL — Bella Falconer helped lead a scoring run for Hannibal, with the Pirates defeating Moberly 8-0 in Tuesday’s girls soccer game at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex.
Falconer scored a total of five goals, all in the first half.
“She did a nice job of finishing,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “There were a couple of (goals) there were a lot of what she did. There were a couple of them where Katie Greening sent some good balls in, as well.”
Hannibal scored its first goal of a penalty kick by Greening just five minutes into the game.
Within the next four minutes, Hannibal upped its lead to 3-0 after Falconer scored her first two goals.
“The girls just came out and played really well,” Hill said. “Offensively, they got things going right away. The couple of times they had to defend, I felt the defense stepped up and snuffed things out pretty quickly.”
Falconer scored her third goal with 22 minutes remaining in the first half and added her fourth goal less than four minutes later. Falconer scored her fifth and final goal with seven minutes remaining in the first half.
Greening closed out the first half with her second goal to give Hannibal a 7-0 lead.
After the game, Hill credited the offensive attack for keeping the pressure off of the Hannibal defense and goalkeeper Sydney Hart.
“It enables them to be more organized,” Hill said. “They can see how the flow of the game is going and step up in our half of the field and get involved that way.”
Hannibal sealed the game when midfielder Trinity Alvey scored five minutes into the second half.
“It popped out to here and she just hit it in with her left foot and it curled around the side net, far post and finished things off,” Hill said. “It was a very nice shot. I wish that she would look for her shot a little bit more.”
Hannibal held its annual pink out “Kicking Cancer” game and held a special ceremony between the JV and varsity games.
“We do this to raise money for the Cancer Center and the Hannibal Regional Foundation, so that’s what the main thing is,” Hill said. “Of course, we are still competing and wanting to win a game. It’s nice to be able to get everyone in the game on a night like this.”
Hannibal (10-4) will play at Mexico (0-11) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates will then play a tournament in Camdenton on Friday and Saturday.
Hannibal has now won 10 out of its last 11 games, with its only loss coming from Quincy Notre Dame, who defeated the Pirates 3-2 last Friday.
Hill said Hannibal is playing with more confidence after hanging tough with Quincy Notre Dame, a team Hannibal has never defeated.
“We will just come out and practice tomorrow and work on the things that we work on,” Hill said. “We are into a routine by now. We know we generally have about a practice or two and then another game. We will get our touches on the ball and come out ready to go.”