Falconer named to All-State Team

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal junior forward Bella Falconer was named to the Class 3 All-State soccer team as an honorable mention selection on Thursday.
Falconer set a single-season team record with 46 goals and also contributed 14 assists. She was also named to the All-Conference and All-District Team this season.
Ft. Zumwalt South dominated the awards for Class 3, with Sophia Cross earning Player of the Year, Sarah Bozeman earning Goalkeeper of the Year and LeAnne Sanders earning Coach of the Year for public schools. Brooke Cattoor was also named Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Rounding out the awards were Union's Maddie Helling earning Defensive Player of the Year, Grain Valley's Raena Childers earning Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Notre Dame St. Louis' Jacob Pitroff earning Coach of the Year for private schools.
Ft. Zumwalt South (22-2) won the Class 3 state championship, defeating Grain Valley (22-3-1) 5-2 in the Class 3 final. Union (25-3) won third place after defeating Notre Dame St. Louis (21-8) 1-0 in the Class 3 third place game.
Hannibal finished the season with a 15-7 record and fell to St. Francis Borgia in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals.