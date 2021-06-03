Falconer and Greening selected to All-District team

HANNIBAL — Hannibal juniors Bella Falconer and Katie Greening were named to the Class 3 District 8 girls soccer All-District team on Thursday.
Falconer scored two goals and had an assist in Hannibal’s district semifinal loss to St. Francis Borgia on May 17. Greening added an assist in the game.
Falconer and Greening were also All-Conference selections this season.
Rounding out the All-District team were Washington’s Rebekah Lewis, Ariel Pettis, Grace Landweher and Emma Vodnansky, Warrenton’s Madilynn Lombardo and Isabella Roberts and Borgia’s Gretchen Overman, Lauren Dickhut and Alliyah Thanawalla.
Hannibal finished the season with a 15-7 record and won the North Central Missouri Conference.