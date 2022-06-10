HANNIBAL -- Hannibal had two players named to the Class 3 Region 2 Team on Thursday, with senior forward Bella Falconer and senior defender Katie Greening earning selections.
Falconer set a school record for most goals in a season and career this year, while earning Offensive MVP and a First Team All-Conference selection.
Greening was the team's Defensive MVP and earned a First Team All-Conference selection.
Hannibal won the North Central Missouri Conference championship this season and had an overall record of 21-5. The Lady Pirates advanced to the Class 3 District 4 semifinal before falling to Duchesne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.