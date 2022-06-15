HANNIBAL -- Hannibal placed senior forward Bella Falconer and senior defender Katie Greening on the Class 3 All-State Team.
Falconer set several school records for Hannibal this season, including most goals in a single season, most goals in a career, most points in a season and most points in a career. She was awarded team Offensive MVP.
Greening was awarded the team's Defensive MVP this season.
Hannibal finished the season with a 21-5 season and advanced to the Class 3 District 4 semifinal.
