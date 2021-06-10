HANNIBAL — Hannibal juniors Bella Falconer and Katie Greening were named to the Class 3 Region 2 All-Region Soccer Team on Thursday.
Both players were also North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference and Class 3 District 8 All-District selections this season.
“It’s a nice recognition and it’s a step right before All-State,” said Hannibal soccer head coach Eric Hill. “It’s a combination of four different districts in our class, which aside from us is from the St. Louis area. Some really tough competition and basically where all of the top-ranked teams of the state have been located this season.”
The All-State soccer selections will be announced next week. The Class 3 Region 2 selections included schools in districts 5-8.
Falconer set a school single-season record with 46 goals and also added 14 assists this season.
“Along with being the leading scorer by a long shot ... she also had a number of assists as well,” Hill said. “She was involved in so much of what we had going offensively. Just a ton of what we did had to go through Bella first.”
Greening was second on the team with 16 goals and had 17 assists.
Both players were elected as team captains this past season and were looked to for leadership.
“I think both of them have done a really good job of leading by example on the field with the effort that they give, and how much they put into both practice and games,” Hill said. “It will definitely be big to have two girls like that as seniors next year to kind of guide the team.”
Hannibal graduated four seniors from this year’s team — Makenna Grimmer, Sydney Hart, Gracyn Harvey and Baylee Zeiger.
However, the Pirates will return defender Brooklyn Bumbales, defender Gracie Martin, defender Lexi Wheelan, midfielder Kendel Locke and midfielder Trinity Alvey next season.
Hill said the returning players should provide a good nucleus next year, along with a strong incoming freshmen class.
“I think having (Greening and Falconer), as well as the other seniors that we are going to have will be a great building block to hopefully continue the success that we’ve had,” Hill said. “I would hope maybe even build upon it. We didn’t play very well in the districts and went out in the first round, so we are looking to improve in the postseason.”
Hannibal finished the season with a 15-7 record and fell to St. Francis Borgia in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 8 Tournament.
Other Class 3 Region 2 All-Region selections included Ft. Zuwmalt South defender Emily Bloomfield, Parkway Central defender Margaux Eubank, Parkway West defender Piper Brown, Visitation Academy defenders Kaitlyn Berger and Katy Thoman, Duchesne forward Gabbi Schlapper, Ft. Zumwalt South forward Audrey Smith, Liberty forwards Hailey Jolliff and Chloe Netzel, Parkway West forward Abbie Zensen, Ft. Zumwalt goalkeeper Julia Mincher, Ft. Zumwalt South goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman, Duchesne midfielder Haley Stockhausen, Ft. Zumwalt South midfielders Brooke Cattoor and Sophia Cross, Liberty midfielders Rachel Skyberg and Morgan Struttmann, Parkway North midfielder Julia Liguore, Parkway West midfielders Mary Hardy, Ella Roesch and Leah Selm and Visitation Academy midfielder Lucie Schwartz.