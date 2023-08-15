CANTON, Mo. -- The experience of winning the Class 1 state championship are memories that will last a lifetime for Canton.
With a new season approaching, Canton brings back seven of nine starters and is in good position to defend its state softball championship.
"It was a really awesome experience," said Canton senior All-State catcher Kinsey Biggerstaff. "Which it should motivate us to want to go back because we all had a lot of fun and learned a lot."
While there will be high expectations going into the 2023 season, Canton will not being flying under the radar this year.
"I think it adds a little pressure, but these girls are good at separating that," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens. "They realize they have a target on their back. We know we are going to get everybody's best game. They seem a lot more confident. They are hungry and I don't think they are done yet."
Canton finished 27-5 in 2022 on its way to the Lady Tigers first state title since 2017.
"I think we have just as good of a chance to run it back this year," Biggerstaff said. "We just have to never be satisfied and keep working hard. There's a lot of freshmen stepping up, so I think we'll be good."
The Lady Tigers bring in 11 freshmen to this year's team, which will help offset the losses from the graduation of second baseman Nariah Clay and right fielder Madison Gorrell.
The coaching staff and the veteran players have been teaching the newcomers the fundamentals of the game.
"There's no better group of upperclassmen to lead these younger girls," Arens said. "Hopefully we just keep building and we build more off of this year."
Ace right-handed pitcher Emma Hultz returns for her senior season after earning three postseason awards, including Final Four All-Tournament honors.
Hultz and Biggerstaff have developed chemistry as a battery over the years.
"We've been on travel ball together, too," Biggerstaff said. "I think working together a lot has really helped us."
Joining Hultz on the Canton pitching staff is junior Allie Ruffcorn and sophomores Brenna Brewer and Kadee Guilfoyle.
"I got to catch Kadee some and Allie, too," Biggerstaff said. "We got to work with Brenna over the summer, so I think that will help with team chemistry."
Position player-wise, Canton brings back plenty of heavy hitters to compliment Biggerstaff in the lineup.
Other returning starters in the Lady Tigers lineup include first baseman Macy Glasgow, center fielder Macie Fisher, left fielder Kielyn Ott, Ruffcorn, Guilfoyle and Hultz.
"I'm excited about our hitting," Arens said. "I think that sophomore class turning into juniors are going to be more disciplined at the plate and they've gotten stronger. Our seniors have been strong since they were freshmen, so I'm looking forward to seeing what they can bring."
With most of the starters returning, Arens feels good about Canton's defense.
"I think our defense is going to be solid," Arens said. "We just got to figure out what our positions are. Just filling those two spots and what its going to look like when different pitchers are throwing. Some obstacles, but they are hard workers and I think our speed will help."
Besides defense, Canton has also been working on base running during preseason practices.
Canton will open the season up on Tuesday, Aug. 29, hosting Clopton.
"I'm just most excited about getting back out there with all of my friends," Biggerstaff said. "Hopefully we can have a good season."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 29 -- Clopton
Aug. 31 -- at Knox County
Sept. 2 -- at Monroe City Tournament
Sept. 5 -- Westran
Sept. 6 -- at Bowling Green
Sept. 7 -- North Shelby
Sept. 9 -- at Palmyra Cluster
Sept. 12 -- at Highland
Sept. 14 -- at Silex
Sept. 18 -- Highland
Sept. 19 -- at Macon
Sept. 21 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 23 -- at Paris Tournament
Sept. 25 -- Clark County
Sept. 26 -- at Marion County
Sept. 28 -- at Monroe City
Oct. 2 -- Palmyra
Oct. 3 -- Paris
Oct. 5 -- at Scotland County
Oct. 9 -- Louisiana
