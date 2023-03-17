HANNIBAL -- Hannibal showed progress from the 2021 to 2022 seasons, increasing their wins from four to five and cutting their losses in half.
With many of their varsity guys returning and looking to build on their experience over the last few seasons, Hannibal boys’ tennis is looking forward to a successful 2023 season.
Hannibal as a team saw their season come to an end last year in the first round in a 5-1 loss to Ft. Zumwalt North in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament, but senior Parker Terrill qualified for the individual state meet.
Terrill is confident in the team this year with many of his fellow varsity teammates coming back and is looking to make back-to-back state appearances as an individual.
“I think we’ll be pretty good this year, all of our varsity guys are returning so that should really help us out this season,” said Terrill. “We want to win the conference and for me personally hopefully make it back to the state.”
The Pirates tied Moberly for the North Central Missouri Conference championship last season, and also returns Karson Westhoff, Gabe Foster, Garrett Heaton, A.J. Herrin and Jace Lee from last year's team.
Hannibal’s tennis team has grown over the years having just 12-13 players a couple of years back to having 25 going into this season.
The Pirates will have 12 seniors back, four of which are varsity, giving head coach Anthony Kuse a team full of chemistry and continuity heading into the season.
“Tennis is one of those sports where you really have to rely on the experience aspect, having the wherewithal about the court and where to hit the tennis ball," said Kuse. "These guys have been in those situations. They know what competition feels like, to be down, to keep a lead, so with all this experience I’m really confident going into the season.”
Hannibal will open the season with three consecutive home matches, starting this Tuesday with a 4 p.m. match against Fulton, followed by a Saturday match against Marshall at 11 a.m., and that following Monday on March 27 against Mexico at 4:30 pm.
Coach Kuse is confident in his team’s ability to step it up a notch and their hunger to perform at an even higher level collectively as the year progresses.
“Last year we had Parker Terrill make state playing down there in Springfield, Missouri, so the other players seeing that I know has added to their hunger to get there as well and I feel they all have the ability to make that jump this season,” said Kuse.
2023 Schedule
April 1 -- at Lindbergh Tournament
April 6 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
April 7-8 -- at Wentzville Holt Tournament
April 15 -- Hannibal Invitational
April 20 -- at Quincy High
April 27 -- at Missouri Military Academy
May 2 -- Quincy Notre Dame
May 4 -- North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
