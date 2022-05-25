HANNIBAL — There is a sense of excitement for Hannibal as it approaches the Class 4 state track and field championships.
The short week to prepare after the sectional meet was moved from Saturday to Monday has done nothing to dampen that excitement.
“Monday’s are usually the hard day at practice anyway,” said sophomore Aneyas Williams. “Our (sectional) track meet was our hard day of workout.”
With the short week, Hannibal has made a few adjustments to the practice schedule.
Hannibal worked on relay handoff techniques on Tuesday and speed workouts on Wednesday, and will have a light practice on Thursday.
“It’s tough having the sectional meet on a Monday,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “You lose a day of rest and you lose a day of work. Typically in these last few weeks, you work them hard early in the week ... but we will be playing it a little differently since we had the sectional meet on Monday.”
The sectional meet was very successful for Hannibal, with a total of 11 athletes qualifying for 14 individual events and two team events in the state meet.
Senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault at sectionals, while also qualifying for long jump and triple jump.
“(Greenwell) performs in those big-time competitions (because) that’s just the kind of kid he is,” Gschwender said. “He’s a gamer and does what he has to do in order to do it, and he always does it at the right time.”
Greenwell said he had to overcome some injuries earlier in the season to return to state, which he placed third overall in pole vault in 2021.
“We had a little head wind, which is always difficult for pole vault, so we had to battle through it,” Greenwell said. “I knew if I came in and cleared a couple of bars, that I should make it to state and that’s what I had to do.”
Greenwell will be joined by junior Haden Robertson in the boys long jump and triple jump, giving Hannibal a big presence in the jumping events.
Robertson placed second in triple jump and fourth in long jump, while Greenwell placed third in triple jump and second in long jump in the sectionals.
“They absolutely do love competing against each other,” Gschwender said. “(On Monday), they were cheering each other on. Even when they were going against each other, they were hoping each other does well.”
Robertson had not ran track at the high school level prior to this season, and has been a quick learner.
“We knew Haden had the talent to do it and he’s figured it out,” Gschwender said. “He’s takent to the coaching and putting in some good numbers.”
Junior Nora Hark returns to state in the girls pole vault after finishing fourth at state last season.
Hark said she felt like it would be a good day on Monday when she won the girls javelin at the sectional meet.
“Honestly, any improvement from last year is a big goal of mine,” Hark said. “So whatever I place, as long as I improve. That’s really what I’m looking for.”
Hark will also be competing in the girls 100-meter hurdles after placing fourth in sectionals and setting a personal record at 17.16.
“We will probably take a few steps back (in this week’s practices),” Hark said. “We probably won’t be throwing every day, hurdling every day or doing a full workout. Getting the motions in is what we’re looking for.”
Junior Cameron Nichols was the third event winner in Monday’s sectional, coming away with a win in the boys 400-meter dash.
It’s an event that Nichols did not start running until the middle of the season, after the coaching staff saw how well he performed in the 4x400-meter relay.
“The 400 was my first race of the day, so I was fresh for it,” Nichols said. “It was a fun race. It was only a lap long, so for me it was pretty short. I’m more of a distance guy myself. I got out kind of slow, but I made up some ground.”
Sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey qualified for a pair of girls races after placing fourth in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
It will be the first experience at the state meet for Dorsey.
“I’m really excited,” Dorsey said. “I kind of had a rough ending to my mile. Wasn’t feeling very good after it, but I kind of recovered and just tried to get back up for the 800.”
Hannibal has a pair of freshmen competing in girls events after Emily Groth placed second in pole vault and Taegan Novel placed fourth in high jump.
Groth set a personal record in pole vault, while Novel fell short of her personal best in the sectional meet.
“Those are two really talented girls that are really showing what they can do,” Gschwender said. “It really proves if you look at what Aneyas did last year as a freshman and those two girls qualifying ... it doesn’t matter how old you are. You just got to come out and perform.”
Sophomore Olivia Mears returns to state in girls discus after placing second in sectionals.
Mears placed 12th in last year’s state meet as a freshman.
“She’s throwing her best right now and that’s about all we can ask for,” Gschwender said. “Olivia is a perfectionist, so she’s very coachable and is going to do everything right. Hopefully she can come out and throw her best and get on the podium.”
Williams qualified for the boys 200-meter dash after placing fourth in sectionals, and will also be part of two relay races for Hannibal.
Hannibal won the boys 4x100 and placed second in the 4x200 in Monday’s sectional meet. Williams will be joined by Sheldon Bergheger, Robertson and Markahl Humphrey in both relay races.
“In both of those events, we are coming together as a team and it’s starting to show,” Williams said. “We are working way better as a team. Markahl Humphrey, our starter, is starting to finally get off the blocks and it’s improving our times. I personally am slowly starting to get in better shape and everything is just coming together.”
Hannibal will compete in the Class 4 state track and field championships on Friday and Saturday.
