CENTER, Mo. -- It was a close game until the bitter end for the Mark Twain girls basketball team in Friday's home contest against Van-Far.
The Lady Tigers were able to come away with their second win of the week, defeating Van-Far 61-56. Van-Far narrowed the lead to two points with 22 seconds left but Mark Twain was able to prevail.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said his team made enough winning plays down the stretch to hold on.
"We were able to spread a little bit of a lead in the third quarter," Boswell said. "Then Van-Far started to battle back. Devyn Keller just could not bend against us despite our best effort defensively. But we were able to execute down the stretch."
Mark Twain senior Emma Ross played a big role down the stretch. She scored a team-high 25 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had two blocks in Friday's win.
Boswell credited Ross for being on a roll and coming through in critical times of games.
"She's really adopted that scorer's mentality in the fourth quarter. She was looking for the ball every single time whether if it was off a steal, rebound or called from our set offenses. Our girls got her in a position to where she could score."
Junior Autumn Arndt scored 13 points and had seven rebounds, while junior Emily Evans pulled down nine rebounds and four assists. Senior Elizabeth Trower drained two three-pointers.
Mark Twain senior Zoe Miller made a huge contribution defensively coming off the bench, after being put in to guard Keller. Keller would lead Van-Far with 19 points.
"Zoe Miller came off the bench and she really locked down Devyn Keller for the most part," Boswell said. "After a lot of those shots she was hitting was with a hand in her face. Zoe really stepped up to the challenge of slowing her down."
Mark Twain (0-9) will play four games next week. On Monday, the Lady Tigers will face Paris (7-10) at 6 p.m.
Mark Twain will also host Montgomery County (13-6) on Tuesday and Elsberry (13-7) on Friday.
Finally, on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will travel to North Callaway (9-11) for a 7:30 p.m. game.
The Lady Tigers plan on resting when they can and preparing for a busy week ahead.
"Wednesday and Thursday are going to be important for us to get ready for that last stretch before districts," Boswell said. "We've got Elsberry on Saturday and North Callaway on Saturday. A lot of competitive games and a lot of games that can go either way for us. Ones that can hopefully build a lot of confidence going into districts."