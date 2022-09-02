MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City senior catcher Emily Freidank signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at Hannibal-LaGrange University in a ceremony at Monroe City High School on Friday.
Freidank plans on majoring in nursing at HLGU.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City senior catcher Emily Freidank signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at Hannibal-LaGrange University in a ceremony at Monroe City High School on Friday.
Freidank plans on majoring in nursing at HLGU.
"Just the way that coach (Dan) Hurst treats his players at Hannibal-LaGrange University, I felt like it was the best fit for me team-wise," Freidank said. "The campus is great and it's close to home. All of those factors came into my decision."
While Freidank has been Monroe City's starting catcher the past couple of seasons, she also can play several infield positions.
Freidank is prepared to play any position or be a utility player with the Trojans.
"I think she brings the total package," said Monroe City softball head coach Melissa Chinn. "She can play short or third and she's a catcher, and does a good job at all of them. She's a great batter. They've got the total package."
HLGU is coming off a 19-27 season that saw the Trojans advance to the NCCAA Softball World Series in 2022.
During Freidank's sophomore year, she hit two home runs in the Class 2 state quarterfinals to help Monroe City defeat Marceline.
The 2020 win over Marceline was the first-ever state tournament win for Monroe City and a memory both Freidank and Chinn remember.
"The best memory was in her sophomore year when she hit a home run against Marceline to help put us in the Final Four," Chinn said. "Just her running around the bases with a big smile was a great memory."
Freidank also learned a lot from Coach Chinn during her time with Monroe City.
"Honestly (I learned) a lot of things from the softball aspect to working on my swing to other aspects of the game," Freidank said. "Also how to be a good person, the way you should treat other people and the way you should have people's backs as a team."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.