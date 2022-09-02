Freidank signing.JPG

Monroe City senior Emily Freidank, front center, signs her letter-of-intent to play softball at Haninbal-LaGrange University during a ceremony at Monroe City High School on Friday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City senior catcher Emily Freidank signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at Hannibal-LaGrange University in a ceremony at Monroe City High School on Friday.

Freidank plans on majoring in nursing at HLGU.

