CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College women's soccer midfielder Jody Ellis was selected to the United Soccer Coaches NAIA Women's All-Central Region Team on Friday.
Ellis is a three-time All-Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and graduated from Triad High School in Troy, Ill.
Ellis scored eight goals and had a team-high nine assists for 25 total points this season.
The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with a school-record 13 wins and only four losses. Culver-Stockton was fourth overall in the conference with a 8-3-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.