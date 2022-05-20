CANTON, Mo. -- Lauren Eldridge stepped down as the Culver-Stockton College women's volleyball head coach on Friday.
"I'm forever grateful to Pat Atwell for believing in me as a young coach and giving me the opportunity to start my head coaching career here at Culver-Stockton," Eldridge said. "C-SC will forever hold a special place in my heart, I have enjoyed my time on The Hill. I would also like to thank President Doug Palmer for the support of the women's volleyball program. I wish nothing but the best for everyone on the Hill."
Eldridge was the second Culver-Stockton head coach to resign this week, with men's volleyball head coach Devin Walker stepping down on Wednesday.
Eldridge was the ninth head coach in Culver-Stockton's women's volleyball history, coming to Canton after spending two years as an graduate assistant at William Penn University.
In her two seasons at the helm, Eldridge recorded an 11-34 overall record adn 7-24 mark within the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
"I have been proud of Coach Eldridge's efforts during one of the most challenging periods in collegiate sports, and I wish her every success and happiness in her future endeavors," Atwell said. "I am sorry to lose her leadership to our program, but fully support her in doing what she feels is best for herself."
Atwell said that the search for Eldridge's replacement would begin immediately.
