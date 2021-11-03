HANNIBAL -- Hannibal had eight players named to the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference Team on Wednesday.
Earning First Team All-Conference selections for the Pirates were junior goalkeeper Parker Terrill, senior defenseman Kolin Westhoff, sophomore defenseman Thomas Janes, freshman midfielder Colton Dryden and junior forward Drew Porter.
Earning Second Team All-Conference selections for the Pirates were junior midfielder Karson Westhoff, junior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow and freshman forward Bodie Rollins.
Other First Team All-Conference selections included Fulton senior defenseman Dillon Jones, Marshall junior defenseman Jason Diaz, Fulton sophomore midfielder Christian Mahoro, Fulton sophomore midfielder Jayden Ayers, Marshall junior midfielder Erick Salmeron, Marshall senior midfielder Armando Farfan, Fulton senior forward Alban Dervishi, Mexico senior forward Haden Frazier and Moberly senior forward Chris Coonce.
Other Second Team All-Conference selections included Fulton senior goalkeeper Joey Anderson, Fulton junior defenseman Dalton Jones, Kirksville junior defenseman Turner Petersen, Marshall freshman defenseman Jeison Reyes, Marshall senior defenseman Randy Funes, Moberly senior defenseman Isaiah Lopez, Kirksville senior midfielder Patrick Jennings, Mexico junior midfielder Fernando Guzman, Moberly senior midfielder Will O'Loughlin, Kirksville junior forward Tychique Tshienda and Marshall sophomore forward Joshua Sandoval.
Hannibal and Marshall split the NCMC title with both teams having a 9-1 conference record. Fulton placed third, Moberly fourth and Kirksville and Mexico tied for last.
The Pirates finished with a 17-8-1 overall record and fell to Ft. Zumwalt East 3-2 in the Class 3 District 3 semifinals on Tuesday.
