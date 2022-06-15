CENTER, Mo. -- For three seasons, Conner Eckler observed how Payton Hawkins ran the Tigers offense.
With the graduation of Hawkins, Eckler will now step into his shoes as a senior as Mark Twain's starting quarterback.
"He was a great leader," Eckler said of Hawkins. "He held us accountable every day. He was at every single day of weights and I'm just trying to be like that and get better every day."
Eckler had been a wide receiver in prior seasons and will still serve as a starting safety for Mark Twain.
Tigers head coach Austin Leake said Eckler has the tools to play quarterback despite his inexperience.
"It's his first year as starting quarterback for varsity, so we've got a lot of little things we need to get better at," Leake said. "Not that he's not one, but we need to work on being a good leader, having good body language and stuff like that. He's got the potential to be a good quarterback, for sure."
During warmups, Eckler displayed his arm strength by throwing 60-yard passes. He has ran the Tigers offense the past two weeks at 7-on-7 drills in Palmyra.
"They've been helping us compete," Eckler said. "Just getting better every time we come to them playing better schools and better competition."
Eckler will have the benefit of having Lakoda Preston, who is an explosive player as a runner, receiver and returner.
"If we get him to the outside, he's definitely bouncing it into the house," Eckler said.
With the graduation of two-time All-Conference running back Landon Moss, Preston will start as a running back instead of a wide receiver this year.
Leake still plans of giving Preston reps as a receiver this season, though.
"There will be times we put him out on slot and run him in motion," Leake said. "We will throw him a deep ball as a receiver. He will kind of get Deebo Samuel type usage from him."
Leake also plans on using Eckler on designed running plays and mix in a fullback with Preston in the backfield.
There are three players competing for the starting fullback spot, with the Tigers planning on using an I-formation.
"(Moss) is a kid that we gave the ball to 20 times a game and gives us seven yards a pop," Leake said. "Lakoda Preston is a whole different type of runner. Landon is a run it right down your throat and run over you type. Lakoda is a 4.55 in a 40-type of guys (who) has got great speed and more of an outside guy."
The Tigers will also use Jaxen Lake as a wide receiver and return several other receiving options.
Mark Twain will have to replace All-Conference offensive lineman Trey Monroe and Dawson Talbott, but return three starters.
Those three returning starters on the line include All-Conference lineman Clayton Turnbull, Brayden Moss and Wyatt Evans.
Nate Ferry served as the team's sixth lineman last year and will start this season, with the Tigers still deciding on the fifth starter.
"(They) are all 6' 1" in the 250 to 270-pound range, so we've got a pretty good line," Leake said. "We need to find that fifth spot on the line though ... but those four guys all have All-Conference potential. They are all big strong kids. I like what we have on the line."
Evans said the team's upperclassmen will have to fill the void in leadership after graduating seven seniors.
"The 2025 class, they've got some good guys who will help us out a lot," Evans said. "We've got about 50 kids, but we are short staffed on upperclassmen. So, they are really stepping up."
Eckler will be among the players stepping into the leadership role as he begins his first season as starting quarterback.
"When I was younger, I used to always be a leader," Eckler said. "I looked up to our (senior) guys last year who definitely taught me a lot."
