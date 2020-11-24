MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team won its home opener over Moberly 72-57 on Monday night.
Monroe City got off to a 17-3 start and never looked back on its way to victory.
Lady Panthers senior Hallie Dyer scored a team-high 28 points, including connecting with three 3-point shots. Dyer was also 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
Monroe City senior Riley Quinn was second on the team with 16 points, and was 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
Other scorers for Monroe City included Haley Hagan with nine points, Clara Minor with eight points, Bailee Hays with six points, Savannah Utterback with three points and Mackenzie Moss with two points.
Sophomore Kennedy Messer led the Lady Spartans with 25 points, and was 5-for-5 behind the arc. Freshman Asa Fanning was second on Moberly with 14 points.
Monroe City is off to a 2-0 start to the young season. The Lady Panthers play again on Monday, Nov. 30 at Canton after Thanksgiving break.