Dyer scores 1,000th career point in Monroe City win

MONROE CITY, Mo. — After suffering its first defeat of the season last Friday, the Monroe City girls basketball team was eager for redemption.
That’s exactly what happened as the Lady Panthers defeated Brookfield at Monroe City High School Tuesday night.
“It’s really exciting because we were not happy with how we played the last game,” said Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer. “So, we are happy to come back and make a statement this game.
Dyer did more than that, as she scored her 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s win. Dyer finished with seven points after reaching the milestone midway through the third quarter.
“I’m very excited,” Dyer said. “I credit my teammates, family and coaches.”
Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard said Dyer has had a great career for Monroe City.
“We kind of threw her to the wolves as a freshman,” Leonard said. “Due to injury, we had to put her out there at the point guard. Her job was don’t hurt us. Her sophomore year, the keys got turned over to her at the point guard spot and she’s done a great job for us the past three years.”
Monroe City was powered by its interior players, sophomore Haley Hagan and senior Riley Quinn.
Quinn scored a team-high 21 points, with Hagan closely trailing her with 20 points.
“We kind of challenged them the other night,” Leonard said. “We felt like we got pushed around a lot in the Centralia game. I thought they played a lot more physical tonight.”
The game was somewhat close early on, but soon Monroe City would set the tone for the game.
Monroe City took a nine-point lead after a quarter of play. The second quarter is when Monroe City separated itself from Brookfield, outscoring them by a 20-6 margin.
“I thought in the first quarter, we got it to the pace we wanted and were ablet to lock in defensively,” Leonard said. “In the second quarter, (we were) playing a lot more sound and getting open looks. We were able to get out in a little bit of a scoring stretch there.”
Brookfield sophomore Ella Daugherity scored a team-high 11 points, with senior Avery Thompson adding eight points.
Brookfield (2-17) will host South Shelby (12-9) in its next game on Friday.
Monroe City (20-1) has a quick turnaround and will play at Higland (4-11) in its next game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s road match against Highland is the first of three straight road games for Monroe City. The Lady Panthers will play at Palmyra (6-11) on Thursday and at Macon (20-1) on Friday.
“Right now ... we are going to send them the scouting report, watch a little film on who we are going to see and go from there,” Leonard said. “At this point, there’s just not a whole lot of practice time and we’ll see what we can do.”