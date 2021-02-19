Drake Dudley signs with Central Methodist

HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School senior Drake Dudley signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play football for Central Methodist University on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
“They seem really good and everything there seems like it fits me,” Dudley said. “I feel like I can succeed in whatever I want to do there.”
Dudley has not decided on a major and wants to leave his options open while he contemplates what he wants to do.
At Hannibal, Dudley was a multi-purpose threat. He played wide receiver, safety and was a kick and punt returner.
“I learned to work hard and never give up,” Dudley said. “Always try to reach my goals and never settle for anything.”
Hannibal football head coach Jeff Gschwender said Dudley was a coaches dream due to his work ethic.
“Drake’s one of those kids that’s an all-around hard-worker, he’s just excited to do work no matter what you are doing,” Gschwender said. “His punt and kick returns were always extremely exciting. He was a great weapon for us on offense, as he was defense and he’s going to be missed quite a bit.”
Gschwender said he feels that Dudley will excel at Central Methodist University.
“There’s some kids that have a lot of talent, but he’s one that has a lot of talent and enjoys the hard work to get himself better,” Gschwender said. “So regardless of where he goes, he’s going to be great.”
Dudley said he enjoyed the wins the most about his high school career.
“After a win, we would go into the locker room and celebrate,” Dudley said. “We’ve got this really secret tradition ... it’s a really nice feeling when you come home from a Friday win.”