ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- “Dad, what do you think about me running with Jocelyn and pacing her during workouts?”
Those were the exact words of Colin Coniglio last spring, during the 2023 track and field season.
I saw no problem with that, under one condition. He has to be the best training partner that he could be. It worked. Dorsey went on to garner All-State honors in the 1600 meter run.
“Coach Colin,” as he is referred to from time to time, takes credit for helping her accomplish that feat as a junior. Although he might not be the only factor that led to Dorsey’s success last spring, that same success has plummeted her into a confident leadership position in her senior cross country season. It is fitting that this weekend, Dorsey and Coniglio were the highest placing runners for their respective teams.
The Pirate girls improved this weekend. Forest Park is a tremendous place to run. The course is put together nicely and Big River Race Management, along with St. Louis University High School, are second to none when it comes to hosting an event. The kids ran fast.
While Dorsey was the only medalist for the girls squad, placing sixth, every single girl ran a faster time than last week, with many running personal records.
As a coach, improvement is all I can ask for. These girls are doing just that. The next Pirate girl to cross the finish was Jordan Puterbaugh (39th), followed by Ava Bonvillian (67th), Mikayla Harsell (75th), Grace Munger (78th), Matti Harvey (80th), Kendall Kurz (87th), Piper Berhorst (107th) and Riah Wigfall (121st). The girls field consisted of 128 runners.
On the boys side, David Munger again proved to be the fastest runner for Hannibal. Munger crossed in 37th position, followed by Zach Locke (82nd), Sam Schisler (86th) and Jonas Thompson (106th).
Arguably the best race between teammates took place between Gage Akright and Camden Gheens. Akright and Gheens finished 136th and 137th, respectively, with only three tenths of a second difference separating the two runners. It was exciting to see. Rounding out the Pirate varsity boys were Jace Miller (147th), Tanner Allen (155th) and Daniel Kibbler (162nd). There were 187 total runners that competed in their race.
Six Pirate boys took to the course in the junior varsity race. Rhett Hayes placed 49th, followed by David Lightle (90th), Landen Begley (107th), Josh “Jaws” Jaworski (117th), Alejandro Gonzalez (155th) and Jacob Pendergrass (202nd). There were a total of 276 runners in the JV race.
Forest Park was the first race of the season for the Hannibal Middle School cross country teams. Coach Nick Koetters has proven to be a great addition to the Pirate family of coaches. The middle school girls team had two medalists, Ella Bonvillian (19th) and Elaina Smoot (29th). Rounding out the field for the girls were Lydia Munzlinger (37th), Ellee Hill (39th), Sophia Pociask (41st), Abby Brown (46th), Mira Berhorst (53rd), Darby Rollins (56th) and Audra St. Juliana (67th).
The Pirate middle school boys were led by Colin Coniglio who crossed the finish line in 7th place overall. Other medalists for the junior high boys were Jaxon Jones (15th), Collin Steinman (23rd) and Jett Parker (27th). Rounding out the field were Ian Pruett (34th), Tristan Fohey (42nd), Keith Allen (45th), Henry Gasaway (48th) and Ethan Whitehead (62nd).
As a coach, especially at this point in the season, I am extremely pleased with our results. From the elite level of running, all the way down to youth sports, “trust the process” is an expression that can be heard. These athletes are doing that.
My goal for all athletes is to peak at the end of the season, and that is the current path that we are going down. I am extremely thankful for the leadership of our upperclassmen, but I am also tremendously excited for how well the younger runners are competing. They are the future of this program.
I can not complement enough how well the Forest Park Cross Country Festival is run off. From the course itself, to the vendors, the music, the fifteen total races that are run and the fact that it is inside one of the most beautiful public parks in the nation, this race will be one that the Pirate cross country teams return to year after year.
Link to results: https://field.brrm.com/meets/27276
