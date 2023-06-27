The 2023 MSHSAA baseball season had its fair share of highlights, ranging from school records broken and teams reaching new heights.
South Shelby captured its first district championship in school history and Marion County won its first district game in a decade.
Kane Wilson continued to re-write the Hannibal record book and made the All-State team.
South Shelby had two players earn All-State honors -- P.J. Schmidt and Lucas Magruder.
There were just two qualifications to be considered for the All-Area Team, the players had to play for a team in Northeast Missouri and the Courier-Post had to cover at least one of their games.
I considered a number of factors when selecting this team, including the eye test, statistics, accomplishments, All-Conference selections and conversations with coaches. Prior to publishing the All-Area Team, I asked each area coach their opinion on who was deserving.
MVP -- Kane Wilson, Hannibal
Kane Wilson once again set new school records for Hannibal, breaking his own hits record with 45 and setting a new mark with RBIs at 44.
Wilson also moved over to shortstop for his junior season after splitting time between second base and first base in 2022. He responded by playing solid defense.
Wilson tied Colton Dryden for the team lead with five home runs and also led the Pirates with a 1.185 OPS, .709 slugging percentage, 13 doubles and three triples.
Besides that, Wilson was a valuable relief pitcher for Hannibal, serving as the Pirates closer.
Runners Up: P.J. Schmidt, South Shelby; Lucas Magruder, South Shelby
Pitcher of the Year -- P.J. Schmidt, South Shelby
Pitching was key to South Shelby's run to the Class 3 District 6 championship, with the Cardinals being led by twin aces P.J. Schmidt and Lucas Magruder.
Schmidt had a dominant senior season on the mound, posting a 0.95 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP in 58 innings pitched. He also went 9-0 with 80 strikeouts on his way to an honorable mention All-State selection.
Schmidt was also the winning pitcher in the district title game against Clark County, as well as scoring the winning run.
At the plate, Schmidt was also one of the Cardinals top hitters. He led South Shelby with a .371 average, 35 runs and 14 stolen bases.
Magruder had a season worthy of consideration as well after going 4-3 with a 1.82 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched.
Runners Up: Lucas Magruder, South Shelby; Preston Brewer, Canton
Freshman of the Year -- Cooper Scott, Hannibal
Cooper Scott answered a couple of questions for the Pirates during his freshman year, settling in as starting first baseman and in the leadoff spot.
Scott was one of four Hannibal players to earn a All-Conference selection in the North Central Missouri Conference this season.
Scott batted .379 and led the Pirates with a .508 on-base percentage, 32 runs and 18 stolen bases.
Canton's Drew Gottman and Palmyra's Raeson Miller also made a name for themselves during their freshmen seasons.
Gottman settled in as the Tigers catcher and batted .322 with two home runs and four doubles; while Miller split time at catcher, shortstop and pitcher and batted .313.
Runners Up: Drew Gottman, Canton; Raeson Miller, Palmyra
Coach of the Year -- Jacob Rich, South Shelby
Prior to Jacob Rich's arrival as head coach, South Shelby had not had a winning season since 2012.
Rich put South Shelby in an upward trajectory, finishing 13-6 in 2021 and 8-7 in 2022.
This season, Rich guided the Cardinals to a 20-6 record and won the first-ever district title in school history.
Runners Up: Ian Hatton, Hannibal; Hank Whetstone, Marion County
Starting Lineup
1B Cooper Scott, Hannibal -- .379 BA, .508 OBP, 32 R, 18 SB
2B Lucas Magruder, South Shelby -- .520 BA, 39 H, 9 HR, 36 RBIs
SS Kane Wilson, Hannibal -- .400 BA, 45 H, 44 RBIs, 1.185 OPS
DH Root Cheney, Marion County -- .455 BA, .538 OBP, 4 HR, 23 RBIs
C Drew Gottman, Canton -- .322 BA, 2 HR
3B Ryan Ross, Hannibal -- .295 BA, 22 RBIs, 11 SB
LF Alex Friday, Hannibal -- .267 BA, 10 SB
RF Cooper Bliven, Highland -- .360 BA, .500 OBP, .760 SLG, 4 HR, 8 2B
CF Jayden Baker, South Shelby -- .348 BA, .425 OBP
SP P.J. Schmidt, South Shelby -- 0.95 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 80 Ks, 9-0
On-base machine Cooper Scott is a good table setter for a pair of All-State selections in the No. 2 and No. 3 hole -- Lucas Magruder and Kane Wilson. While Magruder was a shortstop for South Shelby, he was moved to second base to get him and Wilson in the starting lineup.
Root Cheney played several positions for the Mustangs, including shortstop, and was put in the cleanup spot at designated hitter to get his bat into the lineup.
Drew Gottman was an All-District catcher as a freshman for Canton and is in the five-hole.
He is followed by a pair of Pirate hitters -- Ryan Ross and Alex Friday, with the latter filling a variety of roles for Hannibal.
Cooper Bliven provides power at the bottom of the lineup and was one of Highland's top hitters this season.
Jayden Baker batted .348 out of the nine-hole for South Shelby and was their starting center fielder.
P.J. Schmidt could very well have made the team as a position player, but will be the starting pitcher.
Reserves
SS/P Joey Lagemann, Marion County -- .508 BA, 23 R, 18 SB
SS/C/P Zander Johnson, Highland -- .456 BA, .508 OBP, .684 SLG, 3.79 ERA
IF Colton Dryden, Hannibal -- .333 BA, 5 HR, 28 RBIs
1B Blake Bringer, Canton -- .350 BA, 20 RBIs
IF Lucien Collins, Canton -- .310 BA
C Waylon Anders, Hannibal -- .270 BA, 18 RBIs
OF Jackson Stewart, Marion County -- .300 BA, 19 SB
IF/P Colby Cook, Palmyra -- .352 BA, .453 OBP
UT/P Alex Miller, Bowling Green -- All-Conference
Pitchers
RHP Preston Brewer, Canton -- win in district opener, 15 Ks in win over Monroe City
LHP Evan Harsell, Hannibal -- All-Conference selection
RHP Nolan Epperson, Mark Twain -- win in district opener
RHP Zach Gibson, Bowling Green -- win in district opener
RHP Ethan Tallman, Palmyra -- 53 Ks
RHP Graysen Crabill, Hannibal
RP Drew Smith, Highland -- 3.21 ERA, 4-3, 53 Ks
Honorable Mention
C/IF Raeson Miller, Palmyra -- .313 BA
3B Conner Eckler, Mark Twain
SS/P Carter Jones, Monroe City -- .381 BA, .440 OBP
1B Clayton Turnbull, Mark Twain -- All-District
IF Aidan Lay, Highland -- .296 BA, .406 OBP
OF Trey Countryman, South Shelby -- .371 OBP
C Nick Kelso, Marion County -- .316 BA, .400 OBP
1B/P Zaiden Wood, South Shelby -- .394 OBP, 0.71 ERA, 52 Ks
OF Gavyn Potter, Bowling Green
SS/P Camden Fisher, Bowling Green
1B Gavin Greving, Palmyra -- .339 BA, .423 OBP
IF Lucas Jennings, Bowling Green -- All-Conference
OF Dylan Ross, Monroe City - .388 BA
