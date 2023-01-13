BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green faced off with EMO Conference rival Van-Far in a home girls basketball game on Friday night, coming away with a 56-43 win.

Bowling Green senior Grace Deters played inspired basketball, coming away with 30 points and five boards.

