BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green faced off with EMO Conference rival Van-Far in a home girls basketball game on Friday night, coming away with a 56-43 win.
Bowling Green senior Grace Deters played inspired basketball, coming away with 30 points and five boards.
"She's our leader," said Bowling Green head coach Noah Pafford. "When she's going and playing well, we go. She was really aggressive and she was shooting the ball with confidence and just taking care of the basketball. We kind of run all of our stuff through her. Couldn't be more proud of the way she played."
With its win, Bowling Green has now evened up its record at .500.
"It feels good," Pafford said. "We lost a lot of close ones this year. We are at 7-7 and four of our losses have been by five to 10 points. To be able to finish this one off feels nice."
It took a few minutes for Bowling Green to settle in as it was unable to score early in the first quarter.
After briefly falling behind early, Bowling Green rallied back to take a 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Deters continued her hot shooting in the second quarter, scoring nine of the Lady Cats 12 points.
Bowling Green would take a 23-17 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Lady Cats junior Kaylyn Charlton stepped up to compliment Deters.
Chandler scored all 11 of her points in the second half, going 6-for-6 at the free throw line. She also led Bowling Green with six rebounds.
"I kind of challenged Kaylyn to be better in the second half and I thought she did," Pafford said. "She was a lot more aggressive on the boards as well. She got a lot of big rebounds in the second half."
Van-Far narrowed Bowling Green's lead to just 40-38 with just over five minutes remaining in the second half.
Pafford then called a timeout for Bowling Green to regroup.
"We just had to relax and calm down," Pafford said. "Get in our sets and take care of the basketball. We got lazy defensively. I thought we responded really well."
The timeout worked as Bowling Green would outscore Van-Far by a 16-5 margin for the remainder of the game to clinch victory.
Bowling Green (7-7) will host Montgomery County (11-3) in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We've got a huge challenge coming up," Pafford said. "They've always been good and they've had our number the past several years. We are definitely going to have to be better than we were tonight on the defensive end. If we show up and get after it and have a good practice on Monday, I think we'll be fine."
