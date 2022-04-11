HANNIBAL — Macomb traveled across the river to face off with Hannibal in a cross-state boys tennis match on Monday, giving the Pirates some of its toughest competition of the season.
Although many of the matches were close, Macomb came away with a 8-1 win.
“I welcome the competition because even though it goes down as a loss on the schedule, (it helped with) immeasurable things,” said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. “Like them getting better and understanding that type of competition and how they play is going to help us at the next level when they get to districts.”
Macomb senior Connor Lukkarinen defeated Hannibal junior Karson Westhoff in the No. 1 singles match.
The No. 2 singles match was very close, with Bombers sophomore Matthew Sadler defeating Pirates junior Gabe Foster 10-8.
Bombers senior Jack Hamer defeated Pirates junior Parker Terrill 10-5 in the No. 3 singles match.
Macomb junior Harry Kennedy defeated Hannibal junior A.J. Herrin 10-7 in the No. 4 singles match.
Macomb junior Sherman Bemards defeated Hannibal freshman Jace Lee 10-8 in the No. 5 singles match.
Bombers junior Zac Green defeated Pirates junior Garrett Heaton 10-4 in the No. 6 singles match.
“Although the wins didn’t go in our favor, the experience is really what counts for me,” Kuse said. “Especially going into conference (matches).”
The No. 1 Hannibal doubles team of Westhoff and Foster fell to Macomb’s duo of Lukkarinen and Hamer 10-2.
The Pirates duo of Terrill and Herrin fell to the Bombers duo of Sadler and Kennedy 10-8 in the No. 2 doubles match.
In the No. 3 doubles match, Macomb’s duo Bemands and Green defeated Hannibal’s duo of Lee and Jacob Hickman 10-8.
“All of our (doubles) matches were pretty tight,” Kuse said. “Our No. 1 dropped kind of hard, but our No. 2 were on serve the whole time. Just kind of lost in that very last break point. Our No. 3 did really well today. Stepped up to play and got our only win for the match and they earned that win.”
The junior varsity team played two doubles matches and one singles match.
Alex Farr fell to his Macomb opponent 7-6 in singles play.
The Hannibal duo of Kevin Westhoff and Hugh Sankpill fell to Macomb 6-1 in the first JV doubles match.
The Hannibal duo of Marcus Hayden and Rylee McAfee fell to Macomb 6-4 in the second JV doubles match.
“My JV team is strong,” Kuse said. “My JV team has had to bounce around because we’ve had kids that been injured and kids that just haven’t been able to play every game. They are really adjusting.”
Hannibal (5-3) will play at Helias Catholic (9-1) in its next match on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Pirates will also host a tournament on Saturday with Quincy Notre Dame, Troy Buchanan and Wentzville Liberty on Saturday, starting at 8:15 p.m.
“(We will) just practice together as a team,” Kuse said. “Which we haven’t got to do with some of these doubles teams. Getting them to play some different competition.”
