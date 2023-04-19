MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City hosted the Dennis Hancock Invitational on Tuesday, the biggest of the three meets the Panther have held this season.
Harrisburg won on the girls side with 150 team points, with Monroe City placing second at 117 points.
Highland was third, North Shelby was fourth, Jamestown was fifth, Mark Twain was sixth, Westran was seventh, Community was eighth, Paris was ninth, Marion County was 10th and Heartland Christian Academy was 11th.
Harrisburg also won the boys meet with a team score of 188, with Westran placing second at 130 points.
Monroe City was third, Paris was fourth, Marion County was fifth, Jamestown was sixth, Mark Twain was seventh, North Shelby and Highland tied for eighth and Heartland Christian Academy was 10th.
Panthers sophomore Audri Youngblood had a big day and came away with three wins on the girls side. Youngblood won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.54, 300-meter hurdle at 48.05 and pole vault at 2.74 meters.
Monroe City sophomore Meghan Hays won the girls triple jump at 9.59 meters.
Panthers freshman Timia Reinberg won the girls shot put (10.3) and discus (29.98).
Monroe City junior Ella Hays placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run at 6:15.26 and eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:55.98.
Panthers sophomore Avery Johnson placed fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 800-meter run.
The Monroe City girls 4x800-meter relay team won first place with a time of 10:51.52.
Monroe City senior Cameron Jones placed second in the boys 100-meter dash at 11.54 and second in the 200-meter dash at 23.50.
Panthers sophomore Gage Woolen placed third in the boys 200-meter dash at 23.74 and third in the 400-meter dah at 53.51.
Monroe City senior Jackson Wheeler placed second in the 800-meter run at 2:07.44 and fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 4:57.87.
Panthers junior Joshua Walkup placed second in discus (39.74) and fourth in shot put (12.69).
The Monroe City 4x400-meter boys relay team placed second with a time of 3:48.84. The 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams both placed third.
Mark Twain junior Madison Boleach placed second in the girls 200-meter dash at 27.46.
Tigers sophomore Sydney Miller placed second in the girls 800-meter run at 2:43.88.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis placed second in the girls 3,200-meter run at 14:34.07 and fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:43.26.
Tigers senior Madison Epperson placed second in girls shot put (9.73) and sixth in discus (23.97).
The Mark Twain girls 4x100-meter relay team placed third at 5:03.00.
Mark Twain sophomore Coden Miller placed second in the boys 1,600-meter run at 4:55.89 and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.76. He also placed fifth in the triple jump.
Tigers senior Lukas McLeod placed second in the boys 400-meter dash at 53.43.
Highland senior Amelia Tasco placed third in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.65 and fourth in the 200-meter dash at 29.17.
Cougars freshman Chevie Sharpe won the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.18.
Highland junior Kaycie Stahl placed third in the girls 800-meter run at 2:50.12.
The Highland girls 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams won their races, with the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams placing second.
Highland senior Payton Miller placed fourth in the girls high jump at 1.35 meters.
Cougars junior Dallis Dare placed second in girls discus (27.98) and third in shot put (9.47).
Highland senior Ava Geisendorfer placed fourth in girls javelin at 28.81.
The Highland boys 4x800-meter relay team placed third at 9:44.57.
Highland senior Shon Stark placed fourth in the boys discus (39.19) and shot put (13.69).
Marion County sophomore Levi Wright won the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:12.51 and third in the 1,600-meter run at 4:57.36.
Mustangs sophomore Caden Stotts placed third in both the boys 110-meter hurdles (18.60) and 300-meter hurdles (46.82).
Marion County freshman Wyatt Tuley placed fourth in the boys 800-meter run at 2:14.50.
Mustangs sophomore Porter Britt placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run at 11:19.36 and fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:14.76.
The Marion County boys 4x800-meter relay team placed second at 9:13.31.
Paris sophomore Alexandria Tullius came away with a pair of wins on the girls side in the 1,600-meter run (6:08.02) and 3,200-meter run (13.18.12).
Coyotes sophomore Kaylee Johnson placed fifth in the girls 800-meter run at 2:53.11 and sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:48.42.
Paris senior Evan Smothers placed fifth in the boys 200-meter dash at 24.25 and eighth in the 100-meter dash at 12.06.
Coyotes senior Drew Williams placed third in the boys 800-meter run at 2:07.95.
Paris senior Alex Williams placed fifth in the boys 400-meter run at 57.52.
Coyotes freshman Landen Chapman placed third in the boy 3,200-meter run at 11:27.44 and sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:19.89.
Paris junior Colton Kendrick won the boys pole vault at 3.05 meters.
The Paris boys 4x800-meter relay team won with a time of 8:59.10. The 4x400 team placed third and the 4x100 team placed fourth.
