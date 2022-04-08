HANNIBAL — Defense was the difference in a pitcher’s duel between Hannibal right-hander Tanner VanWinkle and Fulton right-hander Dustin Hagens on Friday at Clemens Field.
The Hornets made plays defensively and the Pirates committed six errors, helping Fulton come away with a 2-1 win.
“Tanner pitched well enough to win any varsity game,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Credit to Fulton. They put the ball in play. We did not have our best night defensively and that’s really what separated us from Fulton tonight.”
VanWinkle got a tough-luck loss after pitching a complete game with one strikeout, while allowing two walks, four hits and no earned runs.
Hagens also had a complete game with seven strikeouts to earn the win. He allowed five walks, three hits and one earned run.
Fulton center fielder Grant Derenzy led off the game with a single. He then stole second base and advanced to third on a ground out. After Ryan Newman flied out, Derenzy attempted to tag up to score.
Instead of scoring, Derenzy was thrown out by an assist from Pirates right fielder Cody Culp.
“Those plays are huge, especially when the inning isn’t going your way,” Hatton said. “Cody has at least four or five outfield assists for the season, so that’s really nothing new for him. Another great play. Did a great job of tracking that ball down in the air and throwing a strike to home.”
The defense was not so sharp in the third inning when a pair of errors and a walk got Hannibal in a bases loaded, one-out jam.
Hagins grounded out to score Josh Dunmire. Then, Fulton added a second run when Newman reached on an error that scored Owen Uhls.
The Pirates cut Fulton’s lead in half in the fourth inning when Ryan Ross hit a two-out double to drive in Alex Friday.
“Ryan came through with a big RBI in that (seven) spot and that’s good,” Hatton said. “That’s going to help us moving forward at the bottom of the lineup and it’s going to help him with his confidence.”
Hannibal had a base runner in each of the next three innings, but were unable to get any of them in scoring position.
Hannibal (3-8) will play a road doubleheader at Truman State University on Saturday. The Pirates will play Kirksville (2-6) at 10 a.m. and Knox County (4-1) at noon.
“We are going to get another conference game first thing tomorrow morning,” Hatton said. “We get another opportunity. It’s been an up-and-down year and it’s been tough. We still kind of control our own destiny in the conference and that’s our ultimate goal right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.