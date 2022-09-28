HANNIBAL -- For a moment in Wednesday's game against Mexico at Veterans Softball Complex, things were looking positive for Hannibal.
HANNIBAL -- For a moment in Wednesday's game against Mexico at Veterans Softball Complex, things were looking positive for Hannibal.
The Lady Pirates scored first and were keeping Mexico from having big innings.
It fell apart in the middle innings with the Lady Bulldogs coming away with a 12-2 win.
"Unfortunately we weren't able to capitalize on the ones that we scored early," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "They beat us on hits and they beat us defensively, so we lost because of it."
Hannibal senior Alyssa Hart made her second start since returning from injury on Wednesday, striking out four Mexico batters.
"Alyssa is doing her job," Kinsel said. "Unfortunately the defense wasn't able to back her up today. We had a lot of errors that shouldn't have happened."
In the first inning, Alana Pfeifer doubled but Chloe Simms was thrown out trying to score after a stumble. Hart would later single to dive in Pfeifer and give Hannibal a 1-0 lead.
Hannibal allowed a pair of runs in the second inning, but tied it up in the bottom half of the frame when Navaeh Boling singled to drive in Kameil Crane.
Boling would go 2-for-2 on Wednesday.
Hart managed to pitch out of a bases loaded, no outs jam in the third inning with only one run allowed.
"Throughout the game, there were high points," Kinsel said. "Defensively, keeping the the runs low early, especially in the third inning. Being able to have the other team get the bases loaded and only letting them score one run was the highlight of today."
The fourth and fifth innings were innings Hannibal would like to forget, with several errors and fielding misplays that Mexico took advantage of.
Mexico scored four runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth to close out the game.
"It just seems that right now we are really struggling with our stamina throughout the game," Kinsel said. "We do really well and then we lose that stamina and we just lose it from there."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 14-0, with Chloe Riley pitching an eight-strikeout shutout.
Hannibal (0-20) will play at Fulton (21-4) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
"We'll get some rest tonight and hopefully we can change some things in the lineup and on the field," Kinsel said. "Hopefully those people can step up and we can win the game tomorrow."
