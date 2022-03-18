PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra advanced to the Class 3 state tournament last year behind good pitching, smooth defense and timely hitting.
The Panthers will try to find that same mix without many key players from last year’s team, such as Bennett Stice, Wade Begley, Brody Lehenbauer and Zane Meyers.
Stice’s presence on the mound will be hard to replace, but Palmyra has plenty of arms to choose from.
“We feel like we have a lot of guys who want the ball,” said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. “It’s not anyone who’s going to be as dominant as Bennett was day in and day out.”
Palmyra seniors Adam Goodwin, Landyn Smith and Nolyn Richards bring varsity pitching experience.
“I know we just graduated Bennett and people are going to be thinking we’re not the best, but I think we are going to be pretty decent,” Smith said. “I’m just going to do what I can.”
Sophomore Ethan Tallman is also being looked at for a rotation spot. Junior Drew Comer had a lot of experience pitching at the JV level last season.
Senior Hunter Wilson is healthy after missing last season with arm problems, and is part of the pitching mix.
“I think the arms are there,” Loman said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right guys for the right spot. Who’s our starters and who’s our closers? We’ll have to go by feel.”
Senior Alex Loman returns as Palmyra’s starting catcher and will help with developing Palmyra’s pitchers.
“It’s been a big help and a big plus for us to have Alex,” Loman said. “It’s kind of like an extra coach for those guys.”
The Panthers have been trying to figure out the everyday lineup and have been trying players out at new defensive positions.
“It’s just a matter of filling those spots and finding the right spot,” Loman said. “After they pitch, where can they play? If they threw 80 pitches (the day before), on the next day where are they in the lineup or the field? That’s going to be a work in progress.”
Palmyra plans on playing Richards at first base and Smith at shortstop.
Senior Alex Wilson moves from the outfield and figures to play at several infield positions.
In the outfield, senior Hunter Wilson, junior Jon Lundberg and Tallman will get playing time.
“We’ve got a nucleus of guys there,” Loman said. “We’ve got five or six guys who have varsity hitting experience and started last year.”
Palmyra finished 16-10 last season before falling to Father Tolton 5-4 in a 10-inning battle in the Class 3 state sectionals.
With a different team, Loman has set goals of limiting errors to under two a game, 3.50 or lower ERA and a team batting average of .300.
Loman said he hopes the Panthers are playing their best baseball when the district tournament begins.
“Our big team goal is just to have positive energy,” Loman said. “Bring the energy to the game and enjoy it and create memories. That’s what I want here. To make better men with all of these great athletes we have.”
2022 Schedule
March 19 — at Southern Boone
March 19 — vs. Fulton
March 22 — at Elsberry
March 24 — at Canton
March 29 — Quincy Notre Dame
March 31 — Quincy
April 4 — at Bowling Green
April 5 — at Macon
April 4 — at Bowling Green
April 5 — at Macon
April 9 — Moberly
April 11 — at Unity
April 12 — Clark County
April 14 — at Monroe City
April 18 — Hallsville
April 19 — at Highland
April 22 — at Brookfield
April 28 — at Centralia
April 29 — Hannibal
April 30 — vs. Blair Oaks
April 30 — at South Callaway
May 2 — Liberty
May 5 — South Shelby
May 6-7 — Palmyra/QND Cluster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.