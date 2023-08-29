CANTON, Mo. -- Canton started off the 2023 softball season with a dominating performance, looking every bit like a defending champion.
The Lady Tigers defeated Clopton 15-0 in just four innings in Tuesday's home opener.
Canton starting pitcher Emma Hultz earned the win after striking out six batters in four scoreless innings.
Macie Fisher went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, while Kadee Guilfoyle made a diving catch during the game for Canton.
Up next for Canton (1-0) is a road game against Knox County at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Canton will also compete in the Monroe City Tournament on Saturday, once again playing Knox County in the first-round matchup, which will be at South Shelby High School at 9:30 p.m.
Highland 11, Bowling Green 4
Paris 12, Mark Twain 1
