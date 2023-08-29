2023 Canton softball.jpg

The 2023 Canton softball team. Front row left to right: Izzy Ruffcorn, Izzy Baker, Kielyn Ott, Kadee Guilfoyle, Allie Ruffcorn and Kinsey Biggerstaff. Middle row: Alainah Hawkins, Addelyn Baker, Ella Fisher, Claire Whiston, Carter Arnold and Brenna Brewer. Back row: Assistant Coach Teresa McKenzie, Mariah Robertson, Chayse Uhlmeyer, Dannica Lewis, Raelyn Merida, Kadence Taylor, Macy Glasgow, Macie Fisher, Emma Hultz and Head Coach Kristyn Arens. Not pictured: Taylor Glasgow.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CANTON, Mo. -- Canton started off the 2023 softball season with a dominating performance, looking every bit like a defending champion.

The Lady Tigers defeated Clopton 15-0 in just four innings in Tuesday's home opener.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.