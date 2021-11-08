CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College men’s soccer head coach Brian Davidson has resigned, the university announced in a press release Monday night.
Davidson cited the desire to explore other professional opportunities as his reason for resigning after two seasons as head coach.
During his two seasons as head coach, Davidson compiled a 6-24 record and a 4-20 mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
The Wildcats went 4-13 in 2021, finishing 12th in conference with a 2-10 league record.
“We sincerely appreciate Brian taking over our program in March of 2020 during the covid shutdown,” said Wildcats athletic director Pat Atwell. “As an alumnus, we wish him nothing but the best as he looks forward to his next opportunity.”
Davidson was a 2012 Culver-Stockton graduate and had previously served as an assistant men’s soccer coach from August 2015 to July 2017.
Atwell indicated Culver-Stockton will be naming a successor as soon as possible.
