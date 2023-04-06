PALMYRA, Mo. -- Dalton Hill has seen his coaching career go in an upward trajectory since graduating Northwest Missouri State in 2022.
He spent the past year as a teacher and an assistant coach on Mark Epperson's staff at Mark Twain High School.
Hill was originally hired by the Palmyra R-1 School District to be its Strength and Conditioning Head Coach, assistant football coach and assistant wrestling coach on Feb. 13.
On Monday, Palmyra announced that Hill was promoted to be Panthers new football head coach.
"I have big goals for this program," Hill said. "Obviously Palmyra has a rich winning tradition. They take a lot of pride in their athletic program and their education. Their community support is outstanding. We expect to win games here at Palmyra. We got to get back on the right track and get back to doing that."
Hill is a 2017 graduate of Mark Twain High School, where he was a All-State offensive lineman.
"I'm very familiar with the area," Hill said. "I grew up around here and I had a great childhood. I played football at Mark Twain and then I went on a scholarship to Northwest."
Hill replaces Tyler Krietemeyer as head coach, who resigned less than two months after taking the job because of the fallout of the release of offensive text messages on school devices.
Krietemeyer was one of four Palmyra staff members to resign after being placed on administrative leave on March 21, which included outgoing head coach Kevin Miles, who resigned on Nov. 8 after 12 seasons.
This comes after a turbulent season that saw Palmyra go 0-10 and forfeit its only win due to a MSHSAA rules violation on player participation rules.
One of Hill's top priorities is changing the culture and having a fresh start to Palmyra's program.
"I think it just starts with developing positive relationships and developing a rich culture within the program," Hill said. "So that's going to start next week during our parent and player meeting. We are going to address things we need to do differently. We are going to talk about my vision for the program."
Hill will look to build his new coaching staff and will have a new offensive and defensive scheme for the 2023 team.
Hill has already me several of the senior players and plans to hold a meet and greet session at the Palmyra High School gym at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
"We are going to forge these relationships and we are going to get kids to see that things can be good," Hill said. "We are going to do the best we can as a coaching staff to alleviate some that worry they may have and just get them developing as young men. All of it starts with having a positive approach in everything that we do and getting everybody to buy in."
Hill said he was excited to meet with the Flower City community.
"They expect to win and they do things with class," Hill said. "It's got a good culture behind it and we are going to have a lot of backing."
