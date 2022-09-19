McClain.jpg

Wildcats senior Madison McClain won the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Volleyball Attacker of the Week for the week of Sept. 11-17.

 Contributed Photo

CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College outside hitter Madison McClain was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Volleyball Attacker of the Week for her performance in a pair of Wildcat wins last week.

It was the first conference attacker of the week award for McClain in her career.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.