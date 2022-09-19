CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College outside hitter Madison McClain was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Volleyball Attacker of the Week for her performance in a pair of Wildcat wins last week.
It was the first conference attacker of the week award for McClain in her career.
McClain is a senior from Otterville, Mo., who registered double-doubles in victories over Graceland and William Penn last week. She recorded 22 kills and 23 kills in a five-set decision over Graceland on Sept. 12, and 17 kills and 20 digs in a four-set win over William Penn on Sept. 20.
Last week, McClain has racked up 39 kills and 43 digs in the nine sets she's appeared in, making just 13 attack errors on 100 attempts.
McClain leads the Wildcats with 168 kills in 48 total sets. She also has recorded 155 digs, 11 service aces and 26 blocks.
Culver-Stockton is now 8-4 overall and 4-3 within conference play. Up next is a home non-conference matchup against Iowa Wesleyan University on Friday, Sept. 23 at Charles Field House, with game time slated for 7 p.m.
