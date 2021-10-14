BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton women's soccer team defeated Iowa Wesleyan 9-0 in a non-conference game at Bracewell Stadium on Thursday.
Wildcats senior forward Montse Caparros scored four goals in Thursday's win. Coral Dillie scored two goals.
Culver-Stockton junior forward Angela Lloret scored a goal and had an assist. Kirstin Jannin had a goal and two assists. Pyper Filonowich also scored a goal.
The Wildcats used three different goalkeepers with Trinity Register starting the game. Mackenzie Frizzell made three saves and Rylee Loftus made four saves.
Culver-Stockton (9-3-1) will play at Central Methodist University on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the regular season finale.
