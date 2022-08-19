CANTON, Mo. -- It was a tough end of the season for the Culver-Stockton women's soccer team when it fell to Baker University in the Heart Tournament quarterfinal on penalty kicks.
A disappointing end to the season in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament does not take away the success that it had during the 2021 season.
The Wildcats finished with an overall record of 13-4-2 and fourth in conference.
Head coach Tyler Tomlinson enters his 12th season with the program and has a 103-83-17 overall record with the team and guided the Wildcats to its best conference finish in 2021.
Senior forward Kirstin Jannin returns after leading the Wildcats with 10 goals, while also adding four assists.
Jannin will be joined by senior midfielder Kalia Abad, who scored two goals last season.
Culver-Stockton returns two top defenders in sophomore Savannah Stauffer and senior Rachel Iacobellis, who helped set a school record for fewest goals allowed with 16 in 2021.
Senior goalkeeper Trinity Regester returns after recording a 0.77 goals against average and six shutouts last season, with the senior starting the first 15 games of last season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell started the final four games of last season, recording a 1.06 goals against average and two shutouts.
The Wildcats lose three key forwards in Montse Caparros, Angela Lloret and Isabella Aranda. Culver-Stockton also graduated midfielder Jody Ellis and had defender Sierra Schlemmer transfer.
Top newcomers include forwards Alayna Chandler-Guterriez and McKenna Little, midfielders Maja Jansen and Julia Svegin and defender Hildur Bergvinsdottir.
Aug. 24 -- at Missouri Baptist
Sept. 11 -- Iowa Wesleyan
Sept. 13 -- at Grand View
Sept. 24 -- MidAmerica Nazarene
Oct. 22 -- Central Methodist
Oct. 29 -- at Missouri Valley
