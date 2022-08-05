CANTON, Mo. -- Three players on the Culver-Stockton College women's lacrosse team earned Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Academic Honor Squad Awards.
Earning IWLCA Academic Honor Squad honors were junior midfielder Julieta Hernandez, junior attacker Sopheea Vomund and junior attacker Melanie Sanchez.
The IWLCA announced 12 teams as 2022 IWLCA Academic Merit Squads, which is a designation awarded to the top three teams in each division with the highest team GPA for the preceding academic year. Each of the winning teams were previously named as an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad.
Culver-Stockton College ended the 2021-22 school year with the third-highest GPA among NAIA women's lacrosse programs. Missouri Baptist University topped the NAIA Merit Squad honorees, registering the highest team GPA of the 13 teams that posted a 3.2 or higher GPA this academic year. Georgetown College finished second behind Missouri Baptist.
To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.5 or greater.
