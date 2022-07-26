CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College women's basketball continues to be among the nation's programs in the classroom according to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's (WBCA) annual Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, announced by the WBCA July 20.
With a team GPA of 3.538 for the 2021-22 academic year, Head Coach Janette Burgin's squad finished 18th in the nation among NAIA institutions. The Wildcats were the highest-ranked Heart of America Athletic Conference program and one of just two league schools in the top 25 (Clarke – 20th).
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women's basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season.
"The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "This year's WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life."
Combined with its 16th placing in 2019-20 and its 25th ranking in 2018-19, it's the third time in the past four seasons C-SC has earned a spot on the WBCA's Academic Top 25 Honor Roll.
