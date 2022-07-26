CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College women's basketball continues to be among the nation's programs in the classroom according to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's (WBCA) annual Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, announced by the WBCA July 20.

With a team GPA of 3.538 for the 2021-22 academic year, Head Coach Janette Burgin's squad finished 18th in the nation among NAIA institutions. The Wildcats were the highest-ranked Heart of America Athletic Conference program and one of just two league schools in the top 25 (Clarke – 20th).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.