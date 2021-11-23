SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Culver-Stockton women’s basketball team won its third straight game on Tuesday, defeating Louisiana State University-Alexandria 78-66 in the Halo Classic.
The Wildcats are off to their best start since the opening of the 2003-04 season after winning five of its first six games.
Aaliyah Ortiz led Culver-Stockton with 13 points and also had three rebounds. Taylor Green scored 10 points, had two rebounds and two assists.
Culver-Stockton (5-1) will play Our Lady of the Lake University on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the second game of the Halo Classic.
