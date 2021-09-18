MARSHALL, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College won its third straight game on Saturday, defeating Missouri Valley 52-28 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference game at Gregg-Mitchell Field.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff went 12-for-18 passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jordan Grant had 12 carries for 45 yards and three touchdowns.
Culver-Stockton took a 28-0 lead to halftime with two Grant rushing touchdowns, a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Antonius Hurd and a 48-yard touchdown reception from Connor Perrine.
The Wildcats scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the second half with Grant's third rushing touchdown and Perrine's second touchdown reception.
With Culver-Stockton holding a 42-0 lead, Missouri Valley would end the shutout with a 11-yard run by Darrion Cole midway through the third quarter.
Other scoring plays by Culver-Stockton included a eight-yard touchdown run by Curtis Blain III and a field goal from Michael Valasco.
Missouri Valley scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Culver-Stockton (3-1) will host Central Methodist in the Wildcats homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.