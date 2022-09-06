CANTON, Mo. — Behind the strong play of quarterback Jase Orndorff, Culver-Stockton College defeated MidAmerica Nazarene University 44-29 in its home opener on Saturday.
Orndorff was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 2.
Orndorff matched his career high with five touchdown passes in Saturday's victory of the Pioneers. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 356 yards and one interception.
It was the second year in a row that Orndorff threw five touchdown passes against the Pioneers.
The Wildcats scored early and often, obtaining a 41-0 lead with a little less than six minutes remaining in the second half.
Tyler Danzey was the Wildcats leading rusher with 59 yards off of 17 carries. He also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass. Demarion Cobb had 16 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown run.
Slayton Ochoa was Culver's leading receiver with four catches for 110 yards. Freddy Edwards, Mason Hackman and Bobby Ezzard each had a touchdown pass.
David Hernandez picked off two passes for Culver-Stockton, while Anthony Flores and Antonius Hurd each had an interception.
Players coming up with a sack for Culver included Sonny Jenkins, Shon Jackson, Hyland Generlette and Hunter Feiden.
Culver-Stockton (1-1) will play a road game in Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Evangel University (1-1) at Eagle Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
