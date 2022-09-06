Orndorff 9.2.jpg

Culver-Stockton quarterback Jase Orndorff readies to throw a pass during Saturday's game against MidAmerica Nazarene at Poulton Stadium.

 Contributed Photo

CANTON, Mo. — Behind the strong play of quarterback Jase Orndorff, Culver-Stockton College defeated MidAmerica Nazarene University 44-29 in its home opener on Saturday.

Orndorff was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 2.

