CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College won its second straight game on Tuesday, defeating Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Evangel University at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats defeated Evangel 3-1 (25-22, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21) to close out its most successful season since 2013.
Madison McClain had 14 kills and 14 digs, while Heleine Filipe had 15 kills and nine digs. Lauren Bloom led the way with 42 assists.
On Saturday, Culver-Stockton defeated conference foe Clarke University 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19) at Charles Field House.
McClain had 18 digs and 12 kills in Saturday's game, while Bloom picked up a team-high 31 assists.
Culver-Stockton finish the season with a 19-9 record and were 11-8 in the Heart. It was the most wins for the Wildcats since they went 22-10 in 2013.
It was the final career collegiate games for seniors Elaysia Rasmussen, McClain, Cameron Prenter, Veiauna Herman, Filipe and Ali Scott.
