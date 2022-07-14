CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College football team has released its schedule and will open the regular season with a road game against Baker University on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.
The Wildcats will play MidAmerica Nazarene University in its home opener at Poulton Stadium on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
Other home games include Missouri Valley College on Sept. 17, Benedictine College on Oct. 1, Graceland University on Oct. 15, Clarke University on Oct. 22 and Grand View University on Nov. 5.
Other road games include Evangel University on Sept. 10, Central Methodist University on Sept. 24, William Penn University on Oct. 29 and Peru State College on Nov. 22.
Culver-Stockton's bye week will be on Oct. 8 between the Benedictine College and Graceland University games.
The Wildcats are coming off a 8-3 record in 2021. Top returners include quarterback Jase Orndorff, wide receiver Connor Perrine, offensive lineman Andrew Rowe, tight end Dominic Herrera, safety David Hernandez, linebacker Eric Nicks, safety Jeremiah Fergerson and kick returner Isaiah Eppinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.