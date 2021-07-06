CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College football camp will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wildcat campus.
Those eligible to attend the prospect camp will be high schoolers from the classes of 2022 to 2025.
There will be football prospects from 37 different states attending, as well as multiple college football coaching staffs. Wildcats 2019 AFCA Al-American Andrew Rupcich will also be in attendance.
A football camp t-shirt will be included with admission and there will be tours to follow the camp.
Cost of the camp will be $45 per participant and will be made at the time of submission. Those interested need to submit an online application with a non-refundable payment at myculver.com/ICS/APPLY_NOW/CSC_Football_Camp_Form.jnz.