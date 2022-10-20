CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College will host Clarke University as the Wildcats celebrate homecoming on Saturday.
Kickoff between the two Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division rivals is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ellison Poulton Stadium.
Clarke (3-4) is coming off a 16-9 loss to Peru State last Saturday and is on a two-game losing streak entering the upcoming game against the Wildcats.
It is only the fourth season for Clarke as an intercollegiate football program, and the Pride have already tied the school record for wins in a season with three.
Pride quarterback Brandon Mueller is fourth in the Heart conference with 124 pass completions and has 1,341 passing yards this season, but has thrown nine interceptions.
Pride wideout Gabe Deadwiler is tied for fifth in conference with 34 receptions and fifth in yardage with 515.
Clarke linebacker Bryan Valdes is eighth in conference with 49 tackles, while safety Johel Gonzalez is tied for Wildcats safety David Hernandez with a conference-high five interceptions.
Culver-Stockton is coming off a 26-14 home win against Graceland last week to win its first divisional game and improve the Wildcats record to 3-4.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff has thrown 12 touchdowns this season and is up to 33 touchdowns in his career, which is tied for fourth all-time in school history with Matt Gunterman. He needs only four more touchdowns to move past Ken Williams for third place.
Wildcats wide receiver Slayton Ochoa has 22 receptions in his last three games, including a career-high 10 catches against Central Methodist on Sept. 24. He leads the team with 34 catches this season.
Culver-Stockton running back Demarquez Johnson had his first 100-yard game last week against Graceland, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown.
