CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College will travel to Nebraska on Saturday to face Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division rival Peru State for the final football game of the regular season.
The Wildcats (5-5) will face the Bobcats (5-5) at the Oak Bowl, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.
Culver-Stockton is coming off a 46-21 loss to No. 2 ranked Grand View last Saturday, snapping a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff has moved up to third in the school's career touchdown pass ranking with 41 touchdowns, fourth in career passing yards with 4,430 and fifth in completions with 328.
Wildcats wide receiver Slayton Ochoa has had 43 receptions in the last six games, inlcuding a career-high 11 against William Penn on Oct. 29. He also has 608 receiving yards this year.
Ochoa leads the team with 55 receptions this season, which is the ninth-highest in school history.
Darren Jones leads the Wildcats with 67 tackles, with safety David Hernandez second with 65 tackles. Hernandez also leads Culver-Stockton with six interceptions, which ranks fourth in the NAIA.
The Wildcats have scored 23 times out of 33 trips to the red zone this season, a 70% success rate.
Peru State is coming off a 34-19 win over Graceland last Saturday and rank fourth in conference in total defense, allowing 297.6 yards per game.
Peru State linebacker Clayton Thrasher is fifth in the conference with 89 tackles and Caleb Thomas is second in the conference with five interceptions.
Culver-Stockton defeated Peru State 10-3 in their meeting last season, with the Bobcats holding a 14-6 overall lead in the series.
