NIXA, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton football team will travel to Eagle Stadium to face divisional rival Evangel University on Saturday, with kickoff at 6:05 p.m.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff was named Heart Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after a five-touchdown performance against MidAmerica Nazarene.
The Wildcats (1-1) will face a Valor (1-1) team that is coming off a 46-35 loss to Graceland in Week 2.
Valor quarterback Hayden Conrad went 19-for-39 passing for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's loss.
Wide receiver Dillon Hester recorded his third straight 100-yard receiving game for the Valor, with linebacker Ian Ary leading the team with 7.5 tackles last week.
Evangel University is 29-6 all-time against Culver-Stockton, but the Wildcats have won the past two matchups.
The Wildcat defense went 14 quarters without allowing a passing touchdown until last week against the Pioneers.
All-Heart safety David Hernandez had two interceptions against MidAmerica Nazarene last week and leads the NAIA with three picks this season.
Defensive end Hunter Feiden is coming off a two-sack performance last week against the Pioneers and is second overall within conference with three sacks for the season.
Slayton Ochoa and Isaiah Eppinger both had four receptions each, with Ochoa getting a team-high 110 yards and two touchdowns last week.
The running game has not produced as good as results for Culver-Stockton. Tyler Danzey is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and has not scored any touchdowns, while Demarrion Cobb is averaging 2.8 yards a carry.
