CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton won both games of a home doubleheader against Grand View University on Friday.
The Wildcats won the first game 5-4 and the second game 4-2.
Daniel Hargrave was the winning pitcher in the first game, going 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
Shortstop Andrew Fay went 3-for-4 with a run, triple and three RBIs in the first game.
Left fielder Ronald Applewhite hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the second game to break a 2-2 tie.
Stefan Stockwell pitched 3.1 innings in relief in the second game to earn the win.
Culver-Stockton (13-23, 6-15) will finish out its four game series against Grand View University on Saturday, kicking off the doubleheader at 1 p.m.
