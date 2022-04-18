CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College won both ends of its Saturday baseball doubleheader against Grand View University on Saturday at Nichols Field.
The Wildcats won the first game 3-2 in eight innings and the second game 6-3 to complete a four-game sweep over Friday and Saturday.
Wildcats catcher Collin Hall went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the first game. Keiichi Kataoka earned the win after pitching one scoreless inning in relief.
Wildcats third baseman Douglas Barker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in teh second game. Jordan Isham won the game after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.
Culver-Stockton (15-23, 9-15) will host Hannibal-LaGrange University on Tuesday for a doubleheader, starting at 3 p.m.
