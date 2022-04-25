CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton College baseball team split a road doubleheader against Mt. Mercy on Sunday.
The Wildcats won the first game 9-8 and fell to Mt. Mercy 10-7 in the second game.
Culver-Stockton right-hander Dax Flowerree was the winning pitcher in the first game, going three innings with a strikeout and four earned runs allowed.
Culver-Stockton designated hitter Alex Harbin went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run and two RBIs in the first game. Catcher Collin Hall went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
Wildcats right-hander Alfredo Cruz was the losing pitcher in the second game, only lasting 0.1 of an inning with two walks, four hits and six earned runs allowed.
Harbin went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, RBI and two runs in the second game. Shortstop Andrew Fay went 2-for-4 with a run.
Culver-Stockton (17-26, 10-18) will play a road game against William Woods University on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in its next game.
