CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College split a Sunday home softball doubleheader against Park University.
Park won the first game 7-1 and the Wildcats won the second game 4-3.
Wildcats starting pitcher Emma Roseberry went five innings with seven strikeouts in the first inning, and was the losing pitcher after allowing three earned runs.
Culver-Stockton second baseman Hannah Menefee went 2-for-3 in the first game, while third baseman Alle Thompson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the second game, Wildcats starting pitcher Makayla Slavik had a complete game win with five strikeouts, while allowing one earned run.
Wildcats left fielder Aubrey Feiden went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in the second game, while Thompson went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run and two RBIs.
Culver-Stockton is now 7-7 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.