CANTON, Mo. — Both Culver-Stockton and Hannibal-LaGrange University kicked off its softball season on Wednesday, with the Wildcats winning both ends of the doubleheader at Himsl Field.
The Wildcats defeated the Trojans in a 8-0 shutout in the first game.
Culver-Stockton third baseman Alle Thompson went 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs, while center fielder Calisa Steel went 2-for-4 with two runs.
HLGU center fielder Mary Bradley went 2-for-2 in the first game, getting two out of only four hits the Trojans had in the game.
Wildcats sophomore Emma Roseberry was the winning pitcher in the first game after going six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.
Trojans sophomore Emily Bohm was the losing pitcher in the first game after going six innings with five strikeouts, while allowing nine hits, no walks and six earned runs.
In the second game, Culver-Stockton defeated HLGU 9-1 with the Wildcats jumping out with a five-run first inning.
Thompson went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs in the second game. Steel went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
HLGU second baseman Peyton Bray went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the second game. First baseman Lauran Haye went 1-for-1 with a walk.
Wildcats junior starting pitcher Makayla Slavik earned the win in the second game after going five innings with one strikeout. Jylian Davis earned the save after one inning of scoreless relief.
Trojans freshman starting pitcher Sierra Adkins was the losing pitcher in the second game after going 5.2 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing 10 hits, one walk and seven earned runs.
Culver-Stockton (2-0) will host Grand View University for a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 1 p.m.
HLGU (0-2) will play a single road game against Friends University on Friday at noon.
